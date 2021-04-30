Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Shares of WASH stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $886.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

