UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the March 31st total of 138,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.44.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

