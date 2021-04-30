Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 228.4% in April

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 228.4% from the March 31st total of 660,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 million, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

