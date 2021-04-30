Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.53

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.53 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 19.85 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 978,932 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £261.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

