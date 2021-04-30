Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as high as C$2.19. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 1,336,346 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$548.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

