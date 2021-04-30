Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.25. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 253,993 shares traded.

MRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -40.53.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.65%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.