Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.03. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 268,949 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

