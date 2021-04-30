Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Critical Contrast

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51% Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40%

84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 4 7 0 2.64 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.22%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.91 $159.50 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 5.58 $64.40 million $1.82 39.87

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Silicon Motion Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.