Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 55.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

