GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,528,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,833,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,219,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

