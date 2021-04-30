DA Davidson Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

