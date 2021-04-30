Tesla, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $677.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.25. Tesla has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

