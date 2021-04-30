Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

