United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to “A” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a c rating to an a rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

