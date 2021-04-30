Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.