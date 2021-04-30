Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

