Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock worth $204,470,390 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

