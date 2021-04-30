$167.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $167.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.66 million to $170.50 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $177.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $674.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $687.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $686.79 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $695.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

