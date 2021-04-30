Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $333.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $339.80 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.