UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 430 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 454.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £92.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

