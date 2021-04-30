Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €9.64 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.43. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

