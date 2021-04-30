Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €9.64 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.43. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

