Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €19.00 ($22.35) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.27 ($23.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.23 and a 200-day moving average of €18.11. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.