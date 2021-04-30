Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,599.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,403.64.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 over the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

