Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of €81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

