OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OSPN stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneSpan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

