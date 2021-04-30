Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

