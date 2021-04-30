Masimo Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

