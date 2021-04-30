Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 8%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a proprietary virtual habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized plans based on social, psychological, and genetic insights. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

