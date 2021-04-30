Nucor Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE:NUE opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 220.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 350,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 134.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

