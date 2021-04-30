Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.