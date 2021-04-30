Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,422 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

