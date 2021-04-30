Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,422 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.
NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
