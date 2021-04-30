Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $17.08 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $93.52 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,479.79.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,911.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.