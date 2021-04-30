Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issued By DA Davidson

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

OPBK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

