Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
