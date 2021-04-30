Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.98, but opened at $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 4,455 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.