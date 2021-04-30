Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.