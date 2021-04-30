Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $528.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $564.10 million and the lowest is $493.60 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 498.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

