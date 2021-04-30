Warburg Research Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €115.40 ($135.76) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52-week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -163.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.46.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

