Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.16 ($75.49).

Shares of VNA opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.38 and a 200-day moving average of €56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

