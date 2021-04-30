JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €191.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €185.73 ($218.51).

MTX stock opened at €200.10 ($235.41) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.04.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

