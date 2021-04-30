S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of SANT stock opened at €22.94 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. S&T has a 1-year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1-year high of €25.72 ($30.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

