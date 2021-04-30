CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMMC. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.75.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE:CMMC opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.23 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.