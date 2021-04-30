First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.13. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

