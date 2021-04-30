First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.
Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.13. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
