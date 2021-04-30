Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE:THC opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

