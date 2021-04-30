Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MCHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Marchex stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

