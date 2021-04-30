J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.