Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to Hold

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

