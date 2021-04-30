Analysts Issue Forecasts for NCR Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NCR stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth $2,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

