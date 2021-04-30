Reviewing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -0.98% -2.72% -0.37% Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadNet and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exagen 0 0 6 0 3.00

RadNet currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.24%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than RadNet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Exagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.15 billion 1.05 $14.76 million $0.29 79.93 Exagen $40.39 million 5.27 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -1.99

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Exagen. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet beats Exagen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems. As of March 8, 2021, it owned and/or operated 331 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes designed to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

