Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Head to Head Contrast

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exagen and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $40.39 million 5.27 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -1.99 First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88% First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exagen and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 6 0 3.00 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.24%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

Exagen beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes designed to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

